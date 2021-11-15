Aboriginal Liaison Officer

Salary: $53,198.00 - $57,608.00

Job Type: Permanent - Part Time

Location: Malvern Town Hall, Cnr High Street and Glenferrie Road, Malvern + Working from home

Job Category: Diversity, Access & Inclusion,Social and Community Planners

We are building a safe and inclusive culture where our people are empowered to deliver their best work. Embracing innovation and change, we continually deliver richer and higher quality services to a vibrant, diverse and iconic municipality. We are passionate and energetic, working as one team to build a healthy, prosperous and sustainable community. Progress is important to us, and we and make it a priority to invest in our people's wellbeing, growth and development.

Inherent Requirements

Job Description

Council is seeking an applicant with lived experience, knowledge and understanding of the needs and challenges facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to drive and implement its Reconciliation Action Plan. This is a crucial position in our Community Planning Department, where you will enhance awareness and understanding of societal issues, and work on meaningful projects, policies, and strategies to deliver culturally appropriate and inclusive services and programs across the Municipality. This is a permanent part time position with an hourly rate of $45 to $49 per hour + 10% superannuation. The role is for 22.8 hours (3 days) per week with flexibility for how that is worked. The approx annual salary based on these hours is $53k to $57k per annum + super.



