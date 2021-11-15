Aboriginal Liaison Officer

Malvern Town Hall, Cnr High Street and Glenferrie Road, Malvern + Working from home
Diversity, Access & Inclusion,Social and Community Planners
City of Stonnington is a child safe and equal opportunity employer committed to an equitable, diverse and socially inclusive work environment and a positive, barrier-free recruitment process. We actively encourage applicants from an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, people living with disability, LGBTIQ+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to explore the opportunity of a career at the City of Stonnington. If you have any support or access requirements, or would like to speak to someone about employment or an alternative processes, please contact Council’s Talent Acquisition team on 8290 1333.
We are building a safe and inclusive culture where our people are empowered to deliver their best work. Embracing innovation and change, we continually deliver richer and higher quality services to a vibrant, diverse and iconic municipality. We are passionate and energetic, working as one team to build a healthy, prosperous and sustainable community. Progress is important to us, and we and make it a priority to invest in our people’s wellbeing, growth and development.
Please view the below documents for this position:
Council is seeking an applicant with lived experience, knowledge and understanding of the needs and challenges facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to drive and implement its Reconciliation Action Plan.
This is a crucial position in our Community Planning Department, where you will enhance awareness and understanding of societal issues, and work on meaningful projects, policies, and strategies to deliver culturally appropriate and inclusive services and programs across the Municipality.
This is a permanent part time position with an hourly rate of $45 to $49 per hour + 10% superannuation. The role is for 22.8 hours (3 days) per week with flexibility for how that is worked. The approx annual salary based on these hours is $53k to $57k per annum + super.
Desired Skills and Experience
To succeed in this position you will:
Identify as an Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander
Have experience in a similar position and in the successfull delivery of strategies and initiatives. A tertiary degree in the area of Community Development or similar is highly desirable
Be able to demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, their needs and relationships Have the ability to deliver, monitor and evaluate ATSI Reconciliation Action plans
Join Stonnington today. Work that matters. People who make a difference.
Enquiries
For enquiries relating to the role, please contactLisa Stafford, Community Planning Coordinator on 0409 012 895.
For enquiries relating to the system and the application process, please contact a member of the Talent Acquisition team on 8290 1333.
Submitting your application
Please use your cover letter to demonstrate to us that you have what is needed to ‘thrive’ (as noted in the Success Profile) and to tell us more about you; such as what your career aspirations are (keeping in mind our commitment to your growth with educational assistance, training programs and development opportunities), or maybe what your experience and diversity of thought can bring to the team (we love new ideas!), or why you are looking to work at Stonnington (besides the fact that we’re an innovative inner city Council in a great location, going through a tremendous digital transformation, and offer a great work life balance with flexible working options, hybrid arrangements of home and office, monthly days off, and an award nominated wellbeing program).
Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).
To be eligible to apply for this position you must have an appropriate Australian or New Zealand work visa.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement
In line with the Chief Health Officers COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Direction, all persons engaged at City of Stonnington, regardless of their role, will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Successfull candidates will be required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status.
We acknowledge we are meeting on the Traditional Lands of the peoples of the Kulin Nations and pay our respect to their Elders past, present and emerging. We extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.