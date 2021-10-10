﻿
  • Reporting Officer - Customer Operations

    Use your passion for data in this permanent part time position to drive improvements and efficiencies 

    Stonnington City Centre, 311 Glenferrie Road, Malvern + Working from home
    Permanent - Part Time
    10/10/2021

  • Executive Manager Legal and Governance

    Critical role leading and providing counsel to Executives across a variety of legal and governance matters

    Stonnington City Centre, 311 Glenferrie Road, Malvern + Working from home
    Contract
    10/10/2021

  • Economic Growth and Activation Officer

    Drive & strengthen the economic growth of Our City through the activation of public space & promotion of Stonnington’s unique precincts

    Stonnington City Centre, 311 Glenferrie Road, Malvern + Working from home
    Permanent - Full Time
    10/10/2021

  • Placemaker

    Deliver and embed Placemaking across Council, through the development of strategies, initiatives and activations

    Stonnington City Centre, 311 Glenferrie Road, Malvern + Working from home
    Permanent - Full Time
    10/10/2021

  • Aboriginal Liaison Officer

    Crucial role that understands the needs facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to drive our Reconciliation Action Plan.

     

     

    Malvern Town Hall, Cnr High Street and Glenferrie Road, Malvern + Working from home
    Permanent - Part Time
    17/10/2021
