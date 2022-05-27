Administration Officer (Waste Management)

Salary: $67,296.00 - $71,707.00

Job Type: Temporary

Location: Stonnington Depot, 293 Tooronga Road, Malvern + Working from home

Job Category: Administration

City of Stonnington is a child safe and equal opportunity employer committed to an equitable, diverse and socially inclusive work environment and a positive, barrier-free recruitment process. We actively encourage applicants from an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, people living with disability, LGBTIQ+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to explore the opportunity of a career at the City of Stonnington. We are building a safe and inclusive culture where our people are empowered to deliver their best work. Embracing innovation and change, we continually deliver richer and higher quality services to a vibrant, diverse and iconic municipality. We are passionate and energetic, working as one team to build a healthy, prosperous and sustainable community. Progress is important to us, and we and make it a priority to invest in our people's wellbeing, growth and development.

Our Waste Management Unit is seeking an experienced and competent administrator and customer service professional to provide support to the effective delivery of works within the Waste Management Unit.

You will be taking customer requests, enquires and complaints from the local community and therefore it is essential that you can use your exceptional communication skills to disuse potential angst and provide a consistent high level of service. You will also provide consistent administrative support to your internal team and external community by both telephone and written communications and are required to process various administrative correspondences and processes. You will also support the financial functions of the unit, which includes purchasing, receipting, journal entries, preparation payments and involving. You will accurately maintain filing systems including electronically and identify opportunities for process improvements and efficiencies. This is a new role which gives you the chance to work closely with the Business Support Officer and together find operational improvements and great outcomes for the Waste Management Unit. This position is based at Councils Tooronga Depot, next to Tooronga Train Station as well as based from home; therefore, you can enjoy the best of both environments. The position also offers huge amounts of flexibility, you can work from home some days, work a 4 day compressed week (4 longer days) or work within school hours (4 days over 5). The hours and hybrid arrangement is negotiable to support your needs. This is a temporary full time position of 12 months with an annual salary range of $67,296 - $71,707 per annum + 10% superannuation and a monthly day off arrangement.

