Administration Officer (Waste Management)

Stonnington Depot, 293 Tooronga Road, Malvern + Working from home
Administration
City of Stonnington is a child safe and equal opportunity employer committed to an equitable, diverse and socially inclusive work environment and a positive, barrier-free recruitment process. We actively encourage applicants from an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, people living with disability, LGBTIQ+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to explore the opportunity of a career at the City of Stonnington. If you have any support or access requirements, or would like to speak to someone about employment or an alternative processes, please contact Council’s Talent Acquisition team on 8290 1333.
We are building a safe and inclusive culture where our people are empowered to deliver their best work. Embracing innovation and change, we continually deliver richer and higher quality services to a vibrant, diverse and iconic municipality. We are passionate and energetic, working as one team to build a healthy, prosperous and sustainable community. Progress is important to us, and we and make it a priority to invest in our people’s wellbeing, growth and development.
Our Waste Management Unit is seeking an experienced and competent administrator and customer service professional to provide support to the effective delivery of works within the Waste Management Unit.
You will be taking customer requests, enquires and complaints from the local community and therefore it is essential that you can use your exceptional communication skills to disuse potential angst and provide a consistent high level of service. You will also provide consistent administrative support to your internal team and external community by both telephone and written communications and are required to process various administrative correspondences and processes. You will also support the financial functions of the unit, which includes purchasing, receipting, journal entries, preparation payments and involving. You will accurately maintain filing systems including electronically and identify opportunities for process improvements and efficiencies.
This is a new role which gives you the chance to work closely with the Business Support Officer and together find operational improvements and great outcomes for the Waste Management Unit.
This position is based at Councils Tooronga Depot, next to Tooronga Train Station as well as based from home; therefore, you can enjoy the best of both environments. The position also offers huge amounts of flexibility, you can work from home some days, work a 4 day compressed week (4 longer days) or work within school hours (4 days over 5). The hours and hybrid arrangement is negotiable to support your needs.
This is a temporary full time position of 12 months with an annual salary range of $67,296 - $71,707 per annum + 10% superannuation and a monthly day off arrangement.
Desired Skills and Experience
You are a motivated, customer focused administrator with a track record of providing a high quality of customer service and administrative work for those you work with. You have demonstrated experience within an administrative or customer service position within a fast-paced environment. You have strong communication skills both written and verbal and you are able to use these skills when to respond to enquiries from various stakeholders both within the organisation and in the community. Using strong attention to detail and time management skills you can prepare correspondence professionally and within required timeframes. A high level of computer literacy is a requirement of this position especially familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite and the ability to learn new systems with ease. An understanding of Waste Management and local government would be highly advantageous but not essential.
Join Stonnington today. Work that matters. People who make a difference.
Enquiries
For enquiries relating to the role, please contact Debbie Adams Business Support Officer on (03) 9822 7270
For enquiries relating to the system and the application process, please contact a member of the Talent Acquisition team on 8290 1333.
Submitting your application
We are no longer using Position Descriptions or Key Selection Criteria. Please use your cover letter to demonstrate to us that you can ‘deliver’ the aspects of the role and that you have what is needed to ‘thrive’. These are the top two sections in the Success Profile. You do not need to have a heading of each point or address each point individually. Recommended no more than 2 pages for your cover letter.
To be eligible to apply for this position you must have an appropriate Australian or New Zealand work visa.
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement
In line with the Chief Health Officers COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Direction, all persons engaged at City of Stonnington, regardless of their role, will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Successful candidates will be required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status.
We acknowledge we are meeting on the Traditional Lands of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung and Bunurong peoples of the East Kulin Nations and pay our respect to their Elders past, present and emerging.
We extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. We acknowledge their living connection to Country, relationship with the land and all living things extending back tens of thousands of years.